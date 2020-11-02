Watch Live: Trump to visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania continue to be the focus of both presidential campaigns Monday as candidates realize the importance of winning Pennsylvania as a key to winning the White House.

President Donald Trump addressed the crowd starting just before 3 p.m. for a campaign rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Monday afternoon.

“We win Pennsylvania, we win the whole deal,” President Trump said. “Tomorrow we are going to win the commonwealth and we will win four more years.”

President Trump touted his 2016 victory in Pennsylvania and economic growth while also taking shots at his opponents Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.

“We gave the biggest tax cut in the history of our country and maybe more importantly, we did regulation cuts which were also the biggest in the history of our country,” President Trump said. “Whether it be four years, eight years or in one case more. Shut down your economy, close down manufacturing, send your jobs overseas, destroy your suburbs, and he will destroy your suburbs. So I say to the women of the suburbs ‘love me women of the suburbs, love me’.”

President Trump again claimed that Biden would ban fracking, a topic the pair discusses many times during the final presidential debate.

“Biden’s plan to ban fracking is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania. Biden’s energy shutdown will wipe out your jobs, decimate your towns, eliminate your factories and send your state into a nightmare of crippling poverty,” President Trump said.

Gates for the event opened to the public around 10 a.m., but people there told Eyewitness News they started lining up Sunday afternoon.

The president and his surrogates are brainstorming the nation, in the hopes of garnering more support heading into the final day of the campaign.

Over the weekend, First Lady Melania Trump was reaching out to as many voters as possible in our region.

In 2016, Pennsylvania helped then candidate Donald Trump win the White House. Luzerne County plated pivotal role in that victory. Supports of President Trump believe the commonwealth will once again remain red.