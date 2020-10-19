WATCH: Pence makes Capital City Airport campaign stop, speaks to supporters

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A record number of voters are casting their ballots early this year, but the concept of early in-person voting may be misleading. Lancaster County Board of Elections Chief Clerk Randall Wenger says to think of it more like "mail-in balloting without the mailman."

Votes PA explains that voters can take part in an "all-in-one" early voting process, which means "you can request, receive, mark and cast your mail-in or absentee ballot all in one visit to your county election office."