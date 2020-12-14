HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 59th Electoral College in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is meeting Monday, to cast, certify and transmit votes for President and Vice President of the United States.
The Livestream event will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Dec. 14, 2020.
TOP STORIES
- WATCH: Pennsylvania Electoral College votes for President and Vice President
- WATCH: Health and medical experts discuss concerning hospital surge in Pennsylvania
- Newsfeed Now: US health workers receiving COVID-19 vaccines; Electors meeting to choose next president
- Tokyo leader: Vaccines give hope for Olympics
- America’s virus concerns little changed as cases spike, poll finds