WATCH: Pennsylvania Electoral College votes for President and Vice President

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 59th Electoral College in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is meeting Monday, to cast, certify and transmit votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

The Livestream event will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Dec. 14, 2020.

