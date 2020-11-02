WellSpan continues tradition of bringing ballots to patient bedsides ahead of Nov. 3 election

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health is continuing their tradition of bringing ballots to bedsides of patients otherwise unable to vote in person ahead of the Tuesday election.

If a patient is registered to vote and has a valid driver’s license in the same county as the WellSpan hospital, the patient can apply for an emergency absentee ballot from their hospital bed. Then, a patient will designate a representative who can ensure the ballot is safely transported to the courthouse.

Ann Kunkel, WellSpan’s vice president of community health and engagement, says its important for her team to assist patients in executing their right to vote despite their current health conditions.

“The response we have seen from patients after we assist them in voting is so positive. It truly is the best part and it reinforces how important it is that WellSpan continues to do it,” Kunkel said.

WellSpan patients are appreciative of the hospital’s efforts, as well. Richard “Chug” Gibbs, of Stewartstown, says this voting tradition contributes to the overall positive care he has received at WellSpan.

After being hospitalized for internal bleeding at the end of October, Gibbs learned about Wellspan’s measures to make sure patients could vote. Gibbs has served as judge of elections for Hopewell Township for several years and was worried his recent hospitalization would deem him unable to serve the poll.

However, after several days of treatment, Gibbs was released from care just in time to serve his post at Hopewell Township’s election headquarters on Tuesday.

“That means so much to me. I can’t say enough about the nursing team here at WellSpan. Everywhere I have been in this hospital, I have received the best care,” Gibbs said.

While the 70-year-old was released from the hospital before the Nov. 3 election, many patients aren’t afforded the same opportunity. Fortunately, caregivers and members of WellSpan’s case management team work together with volunteers at each of WellSpan’s eight hospitals to assist patients with voting ahead of election day.

“It is so important to support our patients in doing everyday activities and what is more important than someone that wants to execute their right to vote and participate in our national responsibility,” Kunkel said. “It is our commitment across the system to help patients stay a step ahead and continue on their journey to health.”

