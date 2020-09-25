What you need to know about President Trump’s visit to HIA Saturday

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — President Donald Trump is making his fifth visit to Pennsylvania this month Saturday. He is holding a Great American Comeback event at the Harrisburg International Airport.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been to PA four times in that same timeframe.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and the event kicks off at 7 p.m.

State Police say to expect traffic in the area.

The airport is in charge of parking.

Airport police and fire will join several agencies in providing heightened security.

“He’s coming to Pennsylvania to demonstrate and articulate his support for working Americans,” said Lawrence Tabas, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party. “We have benefitted from his policies over the last few years, all across the spectrum.”

On a press call about filling the vacant Supreme Court seat, Republican leaders stressed the importance of the Keystone State in the upcoming election.

“President Trump and the Republicans want to rebuild, renew and restore America,” said Congressman Guy Reschenthaler. “The Democrats in this election cycle want to dismantle, destroy and defund.”

Meanwhile, Democrats prepared for the visit by discussing what they consider Trump’s broken promises.

“We have 203,000 deaths from a virus we saw coming for months,” said state Rep. Patty Kim. “America is not great and the only way to make it better is to vote for Biden Harris.”

“This world that Donald Trump has created is not acceptable to me,” said Dr. Anju Singh of Hummelstown.

The Governor released a statement urging the Trump campaign to follow PA’s masking and social distancing requirements.

“Once again, I am requesting that the President of the United States not endanger Pennsylvanians by holding unsafe rallies that will put Pennsylvania communities at risk,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

You can still get tickets online. Two tickets are allowed per mobile phone number.