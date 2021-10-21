Where can I drop off my ballot in the Midstate?

(WHTM) — With Election Day coming up, Pa. Department of State is reminding residents the deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

The department is also telling Pennsylvanians to utilize drop box locations or county election offices to ensure their ballot is counted.

“Counties have given voters multiple convenient options for returning their mail ballot,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said. “Because we are so close to the Nov. 2 Election Day deadline, those who are voting by mail ballot should consider dropping off their ballot in-person to ensure it is received by their county on time.”

All mail ballots have to be filled out, signed and returned to the county boards of elections by Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. Under state law, voters can only return their own ballots, with the exception of those with a disability who’s designated someone in writing does it for them, or voters who need third-party delivery of their emergency absentee ballot.

“If you are planning to vote by mail ballot and have not already applied, please don’t delay,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “If you have already received your ballot, it’s important to return it to your county board of elections as soon as possible. Make sure your voice is heard in this election.”

Voters can apply for mail-in or absentee ballot online at this link.

The department also provided a list of locations and drop boxes for voters to return their ballots. Here’s a list of Midstate drop-off locations:

Adams County

County Election Office: 117 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg

Drop Box: Adams County Courthouse on 117 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg (M-F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Cumberland County

County Election Office: 1601 Ritner Highway, Carlisle

Dauphin County

County Election Office: Dauphin County Administration Building on 2 S. 2nd Street, Harrisburg

Drop Box: Dauphin County Administration Building on 2 S. 2nd Street, Harrisburg (24/7 through 8 p.m. Election Night)

Franklin County

County Election Office: 157 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Drop Box: Voter Registration Office on 272 N. Second Street, Chambersburg (M-F 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Juniata County

County Election Office: 1 North Main Street, Mifflintown

Drop Box: 1 North Main Street, Mifflintown (M-F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Lancaster County

County Election Office: 150 N. Queen Street, Lancaster

Drop Box: County Government Center on 150 N. Queen Street, Lancaster (M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. w/ additional hours) 10/28-10/29 until 8 p.m. 10/30 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 11/1 until 8 p.m. 11/2 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Lebanon County

County Election Office: 400 South 8th Street, Lebanon

Drop Box: 400 South 8th Street Room 209, Lebanon (M-F 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Mifflin County

County Election Office: Mifflin County Courthous on 20 N. Wayne Street, Lewistown

Drop Box: 20 N. Wayne Street, Lewistown (M-F 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Perry County

County Election Office: 25 W. Main Street, New Bloomfield

Drop Box: Veterans Memorial Building on 25 W. Main St., New Bloomfield (M-F 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

York County