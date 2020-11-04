Which Midstate counties are just beginning to count some ballots, which are putting others aside

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is one of seven counties across the state that has waited to start counting mail-in ballots the day after Election Day.

Workers at the Bureau of Elections will begin counting the 53,172 mail-in and absentee ballots they received at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Keystone State had a record number of mail-in ballots this year. More than 2.5 million were returned.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State said she was disappointed some county officials were waiting, especially because it is creating a delay in local results.

But Cumberland County leaders said with all of the COVID changes, there simply wasn’t enough space or resources to start counting safely on Election Day.

Over in Lancaster County, tens of thousands voters also cast their ballots by mail.

But the Board of Elections is planning to wait to count any ballots it received between 8 p.m. Election Day and 5 p.m. Friday.

That’s because of the back and forth with the courts.

The PA Supreme Court ruled that mail in ballots recieved by Friday should be counted, and the U.S. Supreme Court agreed.

But there is still an effort to get the high court to take another look at the issue.

The Department of State sent Lancaster County officials a letter Tuesday night saying they shouldn’t wait.

They were advised to keep those later mail in ballots separate, so if there is a new court decision, they can be taken out.

During the in-person voting process, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said long lines were the biggest complaint.

Some voters in York County waited three hours. York County officials are reporting a remarkable voter turnout: nearly 75%.

Other issues with in-person voting included some polls opening late due to tardy workers and a few reports of minor issues with machines, but those were fixed quickly.

There was also some confusion about provisional voting.

The Governor said if there is unrest as a result of the election, the state is prepared.