White House deputy press secretary resigns following Capitol breach

Dusk settles over the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — According to a report by ABC News, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews announced her resignation following the events at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately,” Matthews said in her statement.

ABC News reported that Matthews said, “our nation needs a peaceful transition of power.” Nonetheless, she reminded the country that she was “proud” of the policies the administration enacted, and “honored” to serve as the White House deputy press secretary.

