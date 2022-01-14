Who’s Who: 2022 Pennsylvania Governor Race?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for Pennsylvania governor.
Learn more about each candidate hoping to fill the empty seat Governor Tom Wolf will leave behind in 2023, by clicking on their name below:
Republican
Doug Mastriano
Shawn Berger
Melissa Hart
Lou Barletta
Joe Gale
Charlie Gerow
Jason Monn
William McSwain
Jake Corman
Scott Martin
Guy Ciarrocchi
Jason Richey
John Ventre
Dr. Niche Zama
Dave White
Democract
Josh Shapiro
Green
Christina Olson
Libertarian
Joe Soloski
This page will continue to be updated as candidates join or drop from the race.