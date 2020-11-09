Will disputed mail-in ballots make a difference in local races?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — 630 mail-in ballots received after Election Day and before Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. are still sealed in a plastic container inside the Lancaster County Election’s Office.

Almost a week after Election Day those mail-in ballots, which were postmarked before Election Day, remained uncounted on Monday.

“The United State Supreme Court has said those ballots must be segregated,” Republican Commissioner, Josh Parsons, said. “We’re awaiting further guidance. If we don’t get further guidance those are counted separately and they will be uploaded into the total.”

Parsons did not tell ABC27 News when the votes would be counted, but as of Monday afternoon, there was a Wednesday deadline of when those mail-in ballots must be counted.

Before factoring in the 630 votes, three of the closest watched races in Lancaster County were not close.

The widest margin is currently in the race for the 13th State Senate District. As of early Monday evening Scott Martin was ahead of challenger Janet Diaz by close to 15,000 votes.

The race for the 41st House District between incumbent Republican Brett Miller and challenge Michele Wherley had Miller in lead by a little more than 6,300 votes.

The race for the 97th House District between incumbent Republican Steven Mentzer and challenge Dana Hamp Gulick had Mentzer in the lead by close to 5,900 votes.

Eliza Booth an organizer with Lancaster Stands Up, an social activist organization, said close races or not that all of the votes need to be counted.

“We need to make sure everybody that cast a vote is included in the totals we have,” Booth said.

