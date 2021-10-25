Wolf, Casey, Shapiro endorse Wanda Williams for Harrisburg Mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s top Democrats have all voiced their support for Wanda Williams ahead of next Tuesday’s election.

Governor Tom Wolf, US Senator Bob Casey, and Attorney General Josh Shapiro all announced their endorsements for Williams on Monday, Oct. 25 according to a press release.

“As Governor, I understand the critical need for collaboration between the state government and the executive of our Capital city,” Wolf said. “That’s why I’m urging every Harrisburg voter to go to the polls on Tuesday to elect Wanda Williams as the next mayor of Harrisburg. I have valued Wanda’s leadership as President of Harrisburg City Council, and I look forward to continuing to work with her as Mayor.”

“Wanda Williams has dedicated her adult life to serving her community here in Harrisburg. Known for her integrity and fiscal responsibility, she will fight for affordable housing, improved infrastructure, and opportunities for working Pennsylvanians, ” Casey said. “A lifelong resident of Harrisburg, she understands the struggles her neighbors are facing and has the experience, commitment, and vision needed to deliver results. I am proud to support her campaign for Mayor of Harrisburg.”

“I’ve served in local government, and I know what it takes to bring people together and get things done for our communities. As Harrisburg City Council President, Wanda Williams has demonstrated that kind of leadership, listening to her community and driving progress forward. From fighting to expand affordable housing and revitalizing the city’s infrastructure to responsibly managing its budget, Wanda has the experience and vision to get things done as Mayor, and I am proud to support her,” Shapiro said.

The Harrisburg Mayor Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Williams is running against Timothy Rowbottom is the lone Republican in the race. Current Mayor, Eric Papenfuse, has also announced a write-in campaign.