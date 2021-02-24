York Co. mail-in ballot request forms missing return envelope, return address

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Something important is missing from York County mail-in ballot request forms.

One voter told acb27 Cumberland County’s instructions were more clear than York’s. But a bigger problem with York’s form?

No return envelope.

And an even bigger problem?

No return address, even if voters wanted to use their own envelopes.

“And not everybody had the ability and the time to make sure they can track down the exact address, the mailing address, and send it in,” political consultant Danielle Gross said.

York County says it “apologizes for the oversight of not including a return address on the required notification.”

But because the Midstate county needs “sufficient funds” for other elections, it left out the return envelope on purpose.

Going forward, York residents can send the form back to the County Administration building.