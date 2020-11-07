York County begins counting thousands of provisional ballots

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Both Presidential candidates are counting on Pennsylvania for a win, but Pennsylvania is still counting all of its ballots. York County workers started processing provisional ballots on Friday.

Provisional ballots are always counted days after election day, but this year there are a lot more of them.

York County is processing more than 5,700 for this election. In 2016 they only had about 250 to process.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler runs the election process in the county.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure everyone’s vote gets counted,” Wheeler said.

Provisional ballots are used when there’s some sort of issue with a voter, like if they didn’t receive the mail-in ballot they requested, or if they go to the wrong polling place to vote.

“Some of the provisional ballots, and we believe a majority of them are due to folks who requested a mail in ballot and that ballot did not arrive,” Wheeler said.

In such a tight race, rampant with accusations of voter fraud, the process takes on a whole new level of importance.

“We feel like we’re under a microscope, because we can’t get this wrong. It’s not an option to get this wrong,” Wheeler said.

Watchers from both political parties are overlooking to make sure of that.



“We want to ensure people can rest assured that their votes will count. Both political parties, as well as the candidates,” Wheeler said.

The provisional ballots do only consist of just a small fraction of york county votes, so the real impact is uncertain.

“What we’ve seen as far as the votes that have been tallied so far. There’s a little less than six thousand. I wouldn’t speculate it’s going to change at least the candidates here dramatically how it’s stacking up now,” Wheeler said.

The workers didn’t finish processing all of the ballots on Friday. They plan to return on Saturday to keep going through them.

