York County Elections Office experiences long line of early voters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the Tuesday deadline to request a mail-in ballot, the York County Elections Office experienced more residents applying for, filling out, and submitting a ballot instead.

Rather than waiting to vote until Nov. 3, many people decided to submit their ballot early while they were at the Elections Office. The dropbox for ballots is staffed by a York County Sheriff’s deputy and election office employees in order to protect the vote.

Due to recent issues with people attempting to sabotage mail-in ballots, whether that be attempting to burn ballot boxes or reaching in and stealing ballots, the York County Elections Office wants to ensure that residents’ right to vote is secured.

York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler says the Sheriff’s deputy has protected drop boxes in past elections, as well.

