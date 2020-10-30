York County officials call for a peaceful Election day

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County district attorney and a police chief put out a call for a peaceful Election day ahead of Nov. 3.

“We recognize many of you are passionate about the candidates or party that you support, but a civil and peaceful election process must occur in our county,” police officers said.

The county officials urged residents to be respectful and safe throughout the election process on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and emphasized that they would investigate any harassment or threats at the polls.

The call also highlighted the Pennsylvania Election Day Hotline, a phone number people can call to ask questions about polling locations, voter registration rights, or to report a complaint. The number is 1-877-868-3772.

TOP STORIES