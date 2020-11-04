York County waiting to count mail-in ballots received after Election Day through Friday

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – York County has finished counting all in-person and mail-in ballots received up to Election Day when the polls closed. Now it’s waiting on a decision from the Supreme Court on what to do with the mail-in ballots received after Election Day through Friday. The county says it will not start counting those mail-in ballots until a ruling comes down.

As it stands, mail-in ballot votes can be counted in Pennsylvania, if they’re postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and received by election officials through Friday. York County received a little over 75,000 mail-in-ballots up to Election Day.

Here’s what they’re doing with the ones received between Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m.

“They are being segregated. They are being date stamped and they are being stored in our fire suppression room, which is also under video camera surveillance. They’re going to be stored and they are not going to be touched until we are given direction on how to count them,” said Julie Wheeler, York County President Commissioner.

But, what if the Supreme Court doesn’t issue a new ruling?

“We would look to whatever the existing statute is. I certainly would consult our solitcitor before we made any decision on that. Again, we want to make sure we’re not violating any election laws,” said Wheeler.

This, as about 75 percent of voters in the county, participated this election, about 4 to 5 percent more than in 2016. The lines were especially long at Northeastern Middle School, where we’re told more than 2.200 votes were cast. The last person voted around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Some people had to wait in line to vote for 6 hours, including Candy Wright.

“I wanted to show my kids, along with my grandkids that we had to stand for something. I wanted to show them also that you know we all matter. It’s not just black lives, white lives, or any other lives, we all,” said Wright.

“I was very impressed with our voters out there. People were very patient, a little frustrated, right, no one likes to stand in a line, but a lot of camaraderie going on,” said Wheeler.