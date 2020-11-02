York County warns against traffic delays caused by ballot collection on Election Day

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County is warning its residents to expect traffic delays on Election Day as voters continue to drop off their ballots.

Voters can drop off their mail-in ballots at the York County Administrative Center, which would cause delays on East Market Street, George Street, and North Beaver Street.

York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler says voters can drop off ballots outside of the county’s administrative building or the Yorktowne Hotel.

In addition to driving up to the York County ballot dropbox, residents have the opportunity to cast their ballot in person, as well, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If residents have not received their mail-in ballot yet, they can go to their polling location to fill out a provisional ballot instead.

TOP STORIES