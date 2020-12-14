Electoral College meeting to formally pick the next U.S. President

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — This morning, new security concerns arise as the electoral college takes a major step in making President-elect Joe Biden’s victory official.

The 538 members of the Electoral College will cast their vote in state Legislatures today, reflecting the popular votes in their states.

In Michigan, the Statehouse will be closed during that vote due to what officials describe as “credible threats of violence.”

The capitol in Lansing has been the scene of protests for months. The most recent, a “refuse to obey” rally over the weekend.

In Washington, D.C. Saturday, thousands rallied in support of the President’s efforts to overturn the election.

The demonstrations turned violent at night when opposing groups confronted each other. At least four people were stabbed and more than 30 arrested. Officials say It was not immediately clear with which group was responsible for the attack

In the meantime, Biden is expected to reach 270 electoral votes during California’s meeting today. His transition team says he’ll give a speech tonight on the strength and resilience of our democracy.

President Trump and his allies have lost or been denied nearly 50 cases since election day after the Supreme Court refused to hear a Texas lawsuit that challenged votes in four battleground states.

“The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage, it’s for the same reason every court has thrown this out,” Said former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. “It’s a lack of evidence.”

After the vote on Monday, the next big date is January 6, when Congress officially counts the electoral votes. That’s when some of President Trump’s allies could try to raise objections.