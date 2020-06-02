Eugene DePasquale and Tom Brier vie for Democratic nomination in 10th Congressional District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Democrats are facing off for 10th Congressional District race.

It’s Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Eugene DePasquale against political newcomer and attorney Tom Brier.

The winner will take on incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry in November.

The 10th District includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties.

In addition to practicing law, Brier is an author and is involved in education.

Before becoming Auditor General, DePasquale represented York County in the PA House of Representatives.

Both volunteer and say they’re aware of the needs in urban communities, and will do their best to represent everyone in the district.

Some polling officials say to expect some delays when you head to the polls, given that it’s the first election with new voting machines for many Midstate counties.

Plus, polling places are taking extra steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing and constant sanitation.

Polls are open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Remember to check your polling location, since many have temporarily changed because of COVID-19 concerns and worker vacancies.

For those voting by mail in ballot, click here for a list of county election office addresses to drop off mail-in ballots.