EXPLAINER: Stakes high for U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Voters in Georgia still have unfinished business to resolve two months after the November elections.
Both of the state’s Republican senators are on the ballot Tuesday in runoff elections that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Sen. David Perdue fell short of getting more than 50% of the vote Nov. 3, forcing him into a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Fellow GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock were the top vote-getters in a crowded special election that drew 20 candidates overall.
The Democratic challengers have raised staggering sums as they try to capitalize on President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia over President Donald Trump.
