HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced his nomination of Suzanne V. Estrella, Esq. to serve as Pennsylvania’s Victim Advocate for the Office of Victim Advocate.

According to the announcement, Estrella possesses more than 20 years of legal experience primarily serving survivors of sexual and domestic violence. During those years, Estrella has held positions with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, most recently serving as legal director.