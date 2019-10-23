First lady speaks on opioids in only solo trip to Congress

First lady Melania Trump and White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, right, adjust a microphone while they participate in a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The first lady marked the first anniversary of the President’s signing of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act and it’s impact on the country. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is marking the one-year anniversary of a federal law that that increases access to treatment for people addicted to opioids.

The first lady made her only solo trip to Capitol Hill so far to thank Congress for passing the bipartisan SUPPORT Act her husband signed into law a year ago. She said that because of the law, “we are able to look at ways to reduce opioid use during pregnancy.”

Her event drew a small crowd, including President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, and Republican members of the House and Senate. Also attending was Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, whose home state of West Virginia has the nation’s highest overdose rate.

There was no mention at the event of the Democrats’ impeachment drive against the president.