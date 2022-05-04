HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday night’s leak of what appears to be the impending end of Roe v. Wade has everyone’s attention.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked opinion, first reported by Politico. He called it an “egregious breach of trust.”

“It is the biggest and longest existing precedent that has been blown up by the court if this draft stands,” said John Jones, Dickinson College president and a former federal judge.

Jones isn’t shocked by the leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This is something that I think we could and should have expected. Jurisprudentially I’m not surprised that the court has landed in this space,” Jones said.

What is shocking is the fact the document was leaked in the first place.

“Rule one is that what happens in chambers stays in chambers, and that certainly was the case when I sat as a federal judge, and this is just unconscionable for it to happen,” Jones said.

Jones believes the draft likely came from a law clerk or a staffer. Republicans are furious.

“This lawless action should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible, the fullest extent possible,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski agrees with that, but she’s one of the few Republicans trying to protect abortion access. “It rocks my confidence in the court right now,” Murkowski said.

Democrats are fuming, as well.

“Infuriated by the alleged decision, infuriated by the lies these justices told us when they said they’d respect precedent,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“It’s not the first time that the Supreme Court overturned precedent. That happens in the history of the court, so that’s in and of itself, not terribly remarkable,” Jones said.

Jones doesn’t think there should be much concern about other cases being overturned, like gay marriage for instance.

“I’m not so concerned about that. I think that would be difficult for the court to do, to turn tail on that. They’re probably much more realistic than that,” Jones said.

Though the leaked opinion is still a draft and the wording may change, Jones still believes Roe v. Wade will likely be overturned.