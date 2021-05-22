Former Pa. Senator Rick Santorum fired from CNN for racist comments

(WHTM) — Former Pa. Senator and twice-failed presidential candidate Rick Santorum has been fired by CNN after making inappropriate remarks about Native Americans.

Santorum, who ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012 and 2016, claimed last month at an event that: “We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

Indigenous groups, including the National Congress of American Indians, has since plead for Santorum’s termination from the network.

“Televising someone with [Santorum’s] views on Native American genocide is fundamentally no different than putting an outright Nazi on television to justify the Holocaust,” Fawn Sharp, the group’s president, said in a statement last month.

News of the termination was first reported by HuffPost, and CNN has confirmed his firing.

Santorum served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Pa.’s 18th congressional district in the Pittsburgh area from 1991-1995. He was then elected to serve as one of Pa.’s representatives in the U.S. Senate from 1995-2007. He lost to current Sen. Bob Casey in the 2006 Senate election in the largest margin of defeat for an incumbent since 1980.