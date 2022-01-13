Fox News, others seek access to report on voting machines

FILE – A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021. Local officials in rural Nevada decided on Thursday, Dec. 16 2021, to replace equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems — a sign that unsubstantiated concerns about election machine tampering remain prevalent in many parts of the United States more than a year after the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — In defending itself against a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, Fox News is seeking access to an expert report filed under seal in a separate Georgia lawsuit that the author says details vulnerabilities in the company’s touchscreen voting machines.

Election security expert J. Alex Halderman spent 12 weeks examining the voting machines used in Georgia and more than a dozen other states and said he identified “multiple severe security flaws” in the machines that would allow attackers to install malicious software. His report was filed in federal court in Atlanta in July.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Fox News on Wednesday filed a motion asking the judge to grant access to the report to six of its attorneys and consultants, saying they would abide by the court’s confidentiality requirements.