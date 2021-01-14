Gov. Wolf calls on Pa. Legislature to allocate funding for small businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– As businesses continue to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Tom Wolf wants to allocate $145 million dollars in financial support. Wolf says the excess dollars from the worker’s compensation fund is ready to use, but constitutionally, he cannot act on it himself and that it’s up to the General Assembly.

“Although the money is available and again, it has been available for three weeks, Republican leaders in the General Assembly have not made any moves to get that money out of the general fund and into the hands of the businesses that so desperately need it,” said Wolf.

“To the best of our knowledge, no money has been transferred and we have received no engagement from him on this or any relief plan,” said Jason Gottesman, House GOP spokesman. “We have not discussed it, he has not reached out to us at all to talk about what he wants to see.”

Gottesman says their doors are open and welcomes any engagement from the governor on short-term ideas coupled with long-term solutions.

“End these ridiculous shutdowns, help us get businesses to get back on their feet in the long-term, and talk about some of the ideas that we think are important to jump-start our economy like regulatory reform, tax relief, and things like that,” said Gottesman.

It’s not clear how the money would be distributed, but if $5,000 grants were given out, that could help 29,000 businesses.

“We need to move this forward, we know that we represent different parts of this Commonwealth but the crisis that our small business is dealing with, we collectively represent all of them in this way and that’s why we need to come together to do this,” said Senator Jay Costa, Senate Democratic Leader.