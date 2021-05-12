Gov. Wolf responds to critics regarding Pa. reopening plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Governor Wolf responded to critics on his reopening plan.

His administration announced on Tuesday it would be easing restrictions for gatherings on May 17.

They won’t be completely lifted until May 31.

“Maybe we should have done it May 15,” Wolf said. “Maybe we should wait ’til September 1. I don’t know. What is the right time? I’m trying to do the best I can, I’m trying to move as quickly as I can and I think given the rate of vaccinations, the progress we’re making there, I think the end of May is the right date.”

The mask mandate will stay in place until 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.