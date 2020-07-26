Gov. Wolf to allow Right to Know bill to become law

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf said he will allow a bill that strengthens the state’s Right to Know law during emergencies to become law without his signature after previously saying he would veto it.

Under House Bill 2463, agencies under the governor’s control cannot ignore requests for records or shut down the Right to Know process during a disaster declaration.

Wolf said in a lengthy written statement Sunday that he was concerned for the health of state employees who would have to come to an office to fulfill requests under dangerous conditions.

He said he decided not to veto the bill after getting assurance from the Office of Open Records that there will be guidelines to keep employees safe.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Seth Grove (R-York).