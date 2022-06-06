HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 since December of 2020.
Wolf announced that he had COVID-19 through a tweet on June 6, 2022 where he said, “This evening, I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild. I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster.I will be isolating at home according to CDC guidance.”
You can view the tweet here.
Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.