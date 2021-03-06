Governor Wolf commends passage of federal aid package

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf thanked the United States Senate on Saturday for passing comprehensive aid for Americans that addresses ongoing challenges Pennsylvanians face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This legislation will provide direct checks to American workers and families in need and ensure that programs including enhanced unemployment insurance and aid for hard-hit small businesses will continue,” said Wolf. “Additional funding for vaccine distribution and COVID-19 testing will be provided, which will give states the resources we need to scale up vaccine rollout.”

Wolf reiterated his message made Saturday morning thanking Pennsylvanians for caring for one another and taking the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Although there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the increase of vaccine production and distribution, the threat of COVID-19 remains high in our communities. This relief package will help those Pennsylvanians hurt the most by this pandemic, while providing the funds we need to continue making progress in our vaccination efforts.”