Harrisburg law professor speaks on Trump Supreme Court nomination

Politics

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While Republicans look to squeeze in a Supreme Court nomination just ahead of the election, Widener University Commonwealth Law School professor Michael Dimino spoke on the confirmation process.

Top News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss