“It was a moment of great change” Gov. Wolf releases statement after attending inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf attended President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration in Washington, D.C. and released a statement on Wednesday.

“It was an honor to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States today,” said Wolf. “The inauguration of a new president is a time of hope and promise in our nation.”

“It is a moment of great change, but also one of great possibility, and hope for a better future. It is a time for bold vision and strong leadership,” Wolf said.

On Tuesday President Biden nominated the Pa. Secretary of Health Rachel Levine to serve as assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Governor Wolf commended this nomination.

“This inauguration day was more solemn than we are accustomed to, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the despicable attack that took place at the Capitol on January 6,” Wolf said in his statement. “Our nation is certainly facing unprecedented challenges in this moment, but I know that President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris will rise to meet the challenge of these turbulent times.”

‘I look forward to working with them as they guide our nation forward into a brighter future,” said Wolf.