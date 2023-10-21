HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s almost a unanimous consensus in Congress that aid is essential to help Israel in the war against Hamas, but there’s major disagreement on how to make that funding a reality.

In a rare prime-time address Thursday night, President Biden called for a $105 billion aid package that includes $61 billion in relief for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel. The remainder of the funds would go to support Taiwan and the US-Mexico border.

“I think it’s improper, I think it’s inappropriate, it’s disrespectful,” Republican Midstate Congressman Scott Perry said. “I think the president is trying to capitalize on that circumstance for other things as well.”

Perry is advocating for separate spending packages, much like he did last month when the government was facing a looming shutdown over federal spending disagreements.

“The American people want to know what’s going where,” Perry said. Let’s offset that money that’s going to Israel with one of the other things we don’t need.”

But even if Congress wanted to vote on an aid package, it’s unable to until the House elects a new speaker. Perry said the House will resume negotiations on Monday.

In a statement released prior to Biden’s address, Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman called on the Senate to deliver aid to Israel as soon as possible.

President Biden is also urging action.

“Time is of the essence,” Biden said in his address. “I know we have our divisions at home, but we have to get past them. We can’t let petty, partisan, angry politics get in the way of our responsibilities as a great nation.”