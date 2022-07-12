(WHTM) – President Donald Trump and those around him are using a “new strategy” to blame Rep. Scott Perry (R-Dauphin) and others connected to the former president for the events surrounding January 6, according to Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney, who serves as the vice chairwoman of the January 6 Select Committee investigating the deadly attack and claims of election fraud, said those close to Trump now seem to be arguing that the president “was manipulated by others outside the administration, that he was persuaded to ignore his closest advisers and that he was incapable of telling right from wrong.”

She specifically called out three individuals witnesses have sought to blame for Trump’s conduct: conservative lawyer John Eastman, former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and Rep. Perry.

“In this version, the president was quote ‘poorly served’ by these outside advisers. The strategy is to blame people his advisers called quote ‘the crazies’ for what Donald Trump did. This, of course, is nonsense,” Cheney said.

“President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices,” she added.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, also a member of the select committee, stated Tuesday that Perry was among several Republican members of Congress who attended a December 21, 2021, meeting that partially “centered on the role of the Vice President during the counting of the electoral votes,” also known as the “Eastman Theory.”

Rep. Murphy cited prior testimony that during the December 21 meeting, Rep. Mo Brooks and other members of Congress requested a pardon. Murphy did not specifically say whether Perry sought a pardon during the December 21 meeting.

During the Jan. 6 committee hearing on the evening of June 9, Cheney said Perry “contacted the White House in the weeks after January 6 to seek a presidential pardon” and that many other Republican congressmen sought pardons for their role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for Perry previously said the committee’s allegation that Perry sought a pardon “is a ludicrous and soulless lie.” Perry has said there’s “nothing wrong” with him speaking to former President Donald Trump or having a difference in opinion over the 2020 election.

On Tuesday Perry’s spokesperson told abc27 “Congressman Perry is using his time fighting for his constituents suffering from an historic economic crisis, not wasting it on petty personal attacks and pitiful, partisan political theater.”

In a statement on May 12, the select committee said Perry “was directly involved with efforts to corrupt the Department of Justice and install Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General.” The committee said “in addition, Mr. Perry had various communications with the White House about a number of matters relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation, including allegations that Dominion voting machines had been corrupted.”

During a June 23 hearing, the select committee alleged Perry texted then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows requesting that attorney Jeff Clark be elevated to Attorney General ahead of January 6.

The seventh Jan. 6 select committee hearing marked the first presentation from the panel since it spoke with former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who sat behind closed doors with the panel for more than seven hours on Friday.

Cheney on Tuesday said Cipollone’s testimony “met our expectations.”