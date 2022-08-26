PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, August 27 Attorney General Josh Shapiro will make stops in Juniata, Perry, Mifflin, and Venango counties.
During these stops, Shapiro will be meeting with supporters, take their questions about his campaign, and talk about his plans.
Here are the times and locations for the following stops:
Perry County Meet and Greet
11:30 a.m. at Shermanata Grange, 550 New Bloomfield Rd, Duncannon, Pa. 17020
Juniata County Meet and Greet
1:15 p.m. at 229 Cuba Mills Rd., Mifflintown, Pa. 16105
Mifflin County Meet and Greet
2:45 p.m. at USW Local 1940, 519 Electric Ave, Lewistown, Pa. 17044
Venango County Demstock
6:00 p.m. at Venango County Fairgrounds, # A, 867 Mercer Rd., Franklin, Pa., 16323