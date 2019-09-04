Judiciary panel subpoenas Homeland Security over pardons

FILE – In this July 18, 2019, file photo, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump.

The committee issued the subpoenas Wednesday, having approved them in July. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the subpoenas are part of the panel’s investigation into whether to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump.

The questions center on acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Shortly after McAleenan took over, Trump told him he’d pardon him if he were to find himself in trouble for blocking people legally seeking asylum, people familiar with the conversation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

McAleenan has said he was not asked, directed or pressured to do anything illegal, but has also said his conversations with the president are privileged information.

The committee said the subpoena requires production of documents related to meetings in March and April between the president and Homeland Security officials in whch pardons may have been discussed. It also requires documents related to possible pardon offers related to the wall being constructed on the southern border.

Nadler said the dangling of pardons “would constitute another reported example of the president’s disregard for the rule of law.”

DHS did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.