Klobuchar lists executive orders she’d sign as president

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, speaks during the Blue Commonwealth Gala, hosted by the Democratic Party of Virginia, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Main Street Station in Richmond, Va. (Dan Currier/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has released a list of 100-plus executive orders she says she’d sign in her first 100 days in office.

The orders include rejoining the Paris climate agreement and allowing prescription drugs to be imported from Canada.

The list is intended to give voters an idea of what the first days in a Klobuchar White House would look like. It also puts the Minnesota senator on record with policies she can point to when the 2020 Democrats hold their first presidential debates next week in Florida.

“You’ve got to have sprints and you have to have marathons. But the sprints at this moment couldn’t be more important because you’ve got a president … that’s creating chaos at the time and the idea is that there are so many things we do right away,” Klobuchar told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Some orders would reverse actions taken by President Donald Trump, such as the now-halted practice of separating immigrant children from their parents.