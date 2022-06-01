(WHTM) — Congressional bargainers announced in May that they have reached a deal on legislation to boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The agreement paves the way for the passage of a bill that has become the top priority of veterans’ groups seeking to help the increasing number of people with illnesses that they believe are related to toxic exposure.

The legislation would also presume that certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn pit exposure, allowing the veterans to obtain disability payments to compensate for their injury without having to prove the illness was a result of their service.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

Reporting from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicates that nearly 80% of exposure disability claims related to burn pits are denied. The military routinely disposed of tires, batteries, medical waste, and other materials in open burn pits during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture on the Bill, which is a method for ending debate and securing an immediate vote. It is called the Bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Pact Act.

Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran, Montana Democrat Jon Tester, and Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey have all voiced support for the Bill that would create the framework for Veteran Affairs (VA) to care for veterans whose symptoms are consistent with exposure to toxic burn pits.

Tester says the Bill will give veterans exposed to the pits the health care and benefits they deserve for the first time.

Now, the Bill goes to the full United States Senate for a vote. Then, both the Senate and House would have to reconcile any difference before sending it on to President Biden. Veteran organizations across the nation say this is long-awaited.

“Hope for the Warriors has continued to provide programs that assist post 9/11 veterans and their families. As time passes, physical and psychological wounds from combat zones and deployments are recognized and we support legislation, such as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Act that that tackles these ever-changing needs,” said Robin Kelleher, Hope For The Warriors co-founder and CEO.

President Biden called on the VA last year to examine the impact of burn pits and other airborne hazards. Karine Jean-Pierre, the new White House press secretary, said in May that passage of the Bill “would be a welcome and long-awaited achievement” for veterans.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

Depending on how soon the Bill makes it to the president’s desk, it could become law as soon as July.

_____

The Associated Press contributed to this article.