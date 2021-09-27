Midstate Congressman Fred Keller stands firm against taxpayer spending

(WHTM) — Congress has several important economic votes this week and Midstate Republican Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) says he is not interested in spending more taxpayer money.

First, Congress needs to pass a short-term spending bill by Thursday or else, the federal government will shut down. And, Congress needs to raise the debt ceiling or else, the nation will default on its loans next month. But Keller says he’s opposed.

“What I support is good, fiscal, conservative government that doesn’t lump a lot of debt onto our children and grandchildren,” Rep. Keller said.

Congressional Democrats also plan to vote on their $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill this week, which has no support from Republicans.