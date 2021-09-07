Midstate Congressman Scott Perry among 11 Republicans asking for phone records to remain hidden in Jan 6 investigation

(WHTM) — Midstate Congressman Scott Perry does not want his phone records from January 6 revealed to those investigating the insurrection.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Perry and 10 other Republicans sent a letter to multiple communications companies telling them not to reveal their phone records or online posts from that day.

So far, the select committee has held one hearing to listen to the testimony of Capitol Police Officers.