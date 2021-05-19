Multiple voting mishaps reignite election reform debate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s primary election had a few hiccups in counties across the state, causing Republicans to call for an election overhaul while Democrats say not so fast.

Too many people and too few ballots in some places like Lebanon, York, Centre and Dauphin Counties. Unscannable ballots in others like Lancaster and sundry problems elsewhere like Luzerne.

“It wasn’t a smooth election,” State Representative Seth Grove said. Grove and other House Republicans are about to unveil a series of election reform.

“A reform bill this thick just got a little more thick on trying to get these things corrected,” Grove said.

Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid acknowledged the issues but says it is up to the counties to provide enough ballots and oversee their vendors.

“I think it’s important we have time after tonight that we talk to the counties and figure out what truly happened,” Degraffenreid said.

Anecdotally, it seems Republican ballots were most impacted, further inflaming a mistrustful group still angry about November.

“There’s something at foot here. Probably incompetence, but there could be something significant that needs to be looked at,” York County GOP Chair Jeff Piccola said.

But Democrats are mistrustful of Republicans promising to fix the problem.

“A continuation of the big lie that they’ve told to voters that somehow Pennsylvania doesn’t have fair safe elections,” Representative Malcom Kenyatta said.

But after the primary, there’s one thing Republicans, Democrats and Independents can agree on when it comes to PA elections.

“We’ve got work to do,” Grove said.

Grove also said a big focus will be on standardized training for poll workers and election officials.