Newly empowered Virginia Democrats promise ‘action’

Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
1  of  115
Closings & Delays
Annville-Cleona Schools Bermudian Springs Schools Big Spring Schools Bishop McDevitt Blue Mountain Schools Blue Mt. Christian School Bright Eyes E.L.C. Bright Minds Early Learning Center Camp Hill Schools Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School Capital Academy Carlisle Schools Central Dauphin Schools Central York Schools Charlton Preschool Cherub Montessori Center Cocalico Schools Columbia Borough Schools Conewago Valley Schools Cumberland Valley Schools Dallastown Area Schools Delone Catholic High School Derry Township Schools Dover Area Schools East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lancaster Co. Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Fairfield Area Schools Fannett-Metal Schools Fishing Creek Salem U.M.C. Friendship Senior Center Gettysburg Area Schools Grace Baptist School Greencastle-Antrim School District Greenwood Schools Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Christian School Hempfield Schools Heritage Christian Academy Hill Top Academy Holy Name of Jesus School Infinity Charter School Janus School Juniata County Schools Juniata Mennonite School Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Lancaster Country Day School Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Leb. Lebanon Catholic School Lebanon Christian Academy Lebanon City Schools Lebanon Co. Career and Tech Lincoln Charter School Line Mountain Schools Littlestown Area Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Manheim Central Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Mechanicsburg Learning Ctr Middletown Area Schools Millersburg Area Schools Milton Hershey School Mt. Calvary Christian School New Covenant Christian School Newport Schools Northeastern York Schools Northern Dauphin Christian School Northern Lebanon Schools Northern York County Schools Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pequea Valley Schools PSU Dickinson Schl of Law Ray's Temple C.O.G.I.C. Red Lion Area Schools River Rock Newville Rockville Meals on Wheels Saint Clair Area Schools School District Of Lancaster Schuylkill Co Special Ed Schuylkill I.U. 29 Seven Sorrows School Shippensburg Schools Solanco Schools South Middleton Schools South Western Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St. Margaret Mary School St. Patrick's School-Carlisle Steelton-Highspire Schools Susquehanna Twp Schools Susquenita Schools Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC Tri-Valley Schools Trinity High School Tulpehocken Area Schools Tuscarora Schools Upper Adams Schools Upper Dauphin Schools Vista School Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West Shore School District West York Area Schools Y.B.E.C. Annville Y.B.E.C. at Fishing Creek Y.B.E.C. West Shore Campuses York City Schools York Country Day School York County School of Technology

Newly empowered Virginia Democrats promise ‘action’

Politics

by: SARAH RANKIN and ALAN SUDERMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Raplh Norhtam

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, at podium is surrounded by Democratic Legislators as he outlines his legislative agenda at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A historically diverse Virginia General Assembly is set to convene Wednesday, led for the first time in more than two decades by Democrats who are promising to enact a litany of changes.

“Voters demanded action, and they have called for a legislature that works for them. And this session, they will get exactly that,” House Speaker-elect Eileen Filler-Corn said at a press conference Tuesday with Gov. Ralph Northam and other legislative leaders.

In the weeks since Democrats retook control of the state House and Senate, they have laid out an ambitious agenda. It includes high-profile issues Republicans thwarted for years, including gun control measures and criminal justice reforms. They also have pledged to ease restrictions on abortion access, raise the minimum wage, prohibit discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community and make Virginia the next state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Lawmakers will also be tasked with passing a two-year state budget.

Northam noted Tuesday that the lawmakers who will convene Wednesday will be a more diverse group than in years past.

“When you look out at our General Assembly members, they will much more reflect our society, and that’s something we should all be proud of,” he said.

Mirroring a national trend, women have made significant gains in a chamber dominated for centuries by men.

Democrats also elected a diverse slate of leaders. Filler-Corn will be the first woman to serve in the powerful House speaker role.

“What we will do this session … will not surprise anybody. These are long overdue measures that are supported by a vast majority of Virginians,” Filler-Corn said.

Republicans have cast Democrats’ agenda as extreme, saying it would bring Virginia in line with liberal California or New York. They’ve promised to look for ways to hold the majority accountable, keep Virginia business friendly and exercise fiscal restraint.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss