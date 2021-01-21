November election back in the spotlight, Boockvar to testify at election hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day after the presidential inauguration, the November election in Pennsylvania is back in the spotlight.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is set to testify at a governement committee hearing on Thursday at the State Capitol.

Republicans have criticized her and Governor Wolf for their handling of the election. Their anger leading to them calling on Pennsylvania’s congressional deligation to object to the counting of the state’s electors.

Thursday’s hearing is at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed.