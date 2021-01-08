PA attorney says removing President Trump with the 25th amendment is unlikely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In the wake of the riots, some Pennsylvania leaders are joining calls to remove the President using the 25th amendment.

Senator Bob Casey and several Pennsylvania representatives are urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the amendment, specifically section 4.

Attorney Lawrence Otter explains that would be an unprecedented step.

“Section 4 has never been invoked. This would be uncharted territory. But I think section 4 lays it out clear enough for everybody to understand what you have to do,” Otter said.

It gives the Vice President the power to call a meeting of the cabinet to vote on removing the President from office.

“They would have to agree that Donald Trump is unable to perform the duties of the President of the United States,” Otter said. “Unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office is the exact terminology.”

A majority of the cabinet would have to agree.

Otter said the Capitol riots give them a strong basis for invoking the amendment.

“He abused the power of his office. Clearly sent this crowd of terrorists to march on the Capitol. And they proceeded to invade the Capitol and took over the House and Senate chambers. That’s called an insurrection,” Otter said.

However, he believes it is unlikely the amendment will be used.

“Will it happen? I don’t think so because there is some degree of loyalty to the President. Unless the President exhibits some other behavior which suggests to the cabinet members and the Vice President that he is unable to perform the duties of the President of the United States,” Otter said.