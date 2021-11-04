Pa. congressman among Republicans trying to stop federal vaccine mandate

(WHTM) — A Midstate congressman is among some Republicans in Washington who are trying to stop President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate from taking effect.

Rep. Fred Keller, who represents Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin counties, has introduced legislation to invoke the Congressional Review Act, which is the official process for Congress to remove an executive order. Keller calls the mandate government overreach.

“We’re going to make sure that the Biden administration understands that the people of America are hard-working and thoughtful, and he needs to trust our job creators, our employers that they can run a safe environment and not have to put this mandate in,” Keller said.

Keller says the mandate, which will require millions of Americans to get vaccinated or get tested weekly, will only make the disrupted supply chain situation worse.