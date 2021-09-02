Pa. Congressman Scott Perry voices concerns on Afghan refugees

(WHTM) — Many Americans don’t want Afghan refugees coming to the US. That includes Midstate Congressman Scott Perry (R).

He questions whether the Biden Administration is properly vetting fleeing Afghans. He also fears a culture clash could have terrible consequences.

“We are the most generous and most caring country on the planet and we should remain so, but that does not mean imperiling and endangering our citizens. That’s a dereliction of duty. That’s irresponsible and that should not be happening,” Perry said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The Biden Administration has repeatedly said any Afghans coming to the country have been thoroughly screened and vetted.