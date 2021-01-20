Pa. Congressman Smucker congratulates Biden, Harris on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — As President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala are officially sworn in, Pa. Representative Lloyd Smucker (R) released a statement of congratulations on Wednesday.

“I extend my congratulations and best wishes of success to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Smucker said. “Today’s peaceful transition of power to a new president and administration is a hallmark of what makes America an exceptional nation.”

Smucker objected to the counting of the state electoral votes in early January, calling the election results an “inaccurate total vote count,” in a statement.

“I commit to my constituents that I will work with the Biden Administration and my Democrat colleagues in Congress when we can agree on policies that will help my constituents and the American people,” Smucker said in his statement.

Smucker objected to President Donald Trump’s second impeachment on Jan. 13.

“I will also continue to advocate for and defend Republican principles like limited government, personal freedom, fiscal stewardship and renewing the American Dream for all,” Smucker said.