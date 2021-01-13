Pa. Congressman Smucker opposes Trump’s impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, after a day-long internal Senate discussion, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.”
This is the second time Trump has faced impeachment following being acquitted in 2020.
Representative Lloyd Smucker opposed Trump’s impeachment and released the following statement.
Today I opposed the impeachment of President Trump, who will be out of office in less than a week’s time. Today’s vote on articles of impeachment is a rush to judgment, and will have no practical, immediate effect given the Senate is not slated to return to session until January 19, the day before President Trump will leave office and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn-in as President.
We must unite and move forward together as a nation and today’s vote does not help us do either.
I expect my House colleagues to join me in refocusing the chamber’s efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild our economy, and renew every American’s faith in the American Dream.
It was wrong for President Trump to give false hope that led many people to believe that the election results still could have been overturned last Wednesday. As I’ve stated previously, my vote against the Pennsylvania electors was due to a still existing legitimate constitutional question regarding changes made to Pennsylvania’s election law. It was absolutely clear to me last week that the election results would stand, and irresponsible and damaging that many were led to believe otherwise.
America needs President Trump to continue to unequivocally condemn violence, those who participate in it and those who spread harmful propaganda. He must verbalize his full commitment to the peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden. These steps must be taken to ensure that we avoid any more violence associated with the end of President Trump’s term and the start of President-elect Biden’s Administration.Representative Lloyd Smucker (R)