PA Democrats increasingly favor impeachment proceedings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More Democratic members from Pennsylvania Congress are supporting the start of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

U.S. Reps. Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania and Susan Wild of Allentown issued statements Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry.

The moves followed reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his re-election bid.

He is under scrutiny for withholding nearly $400 million in aid from Ukraine at least a week before calling and requesting them to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Cartwright says Congress must get to the bottom of the allegations. Wild says she’ll support an impeachment inquiry if Trump’s administration continues withholding a whistleblower complaint that’s at the heart of the allegations.

A day earlier, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Chester County joined six other freshmen Democrats to say that the allegations, if true, represent an impeachable offense and they called for the start of impeachment hearings.

