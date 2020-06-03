Pa. Election Protection Coalition says primary exposed problems that need to be addressed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Between protests, the pandemic, and the first time Pennsylvania allowed mail-in ballots, it was a primary election like no other.

At this point, it’s too early to call many races, including Auditor General Eugene DePasquale versus attorney from Derry Township Tom Brier for the democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District.

The Department of State says there were no major issues Tuesday, but in Lancaster County, barcodes on some ballots wouldn’t scan correctly, so those were put in a ballot box and will be counted centrally.

Meanwhile, the PA Election Protection Coalition says the primary exposed several problems that must be fixed before November.

The group says voting must be made safer and more accessible, with less confusion.

Coalition leaders will be discussing suggested reforms in a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Department of State says consolidated polling locations were only for Tuesday, and will not be that way in November.

The voter hotline received more than 3,600 calls, with what the state called routine questions about polling locations or ballots.

In Dauphin County, Commissioner Mike Pries says mail-in voting outnumbered in-person voting, 33,024 to 31,439.

The Governor signed an executive order extending the deadline for mail-in ballots until June 9 in six counties, including Dauphin.

About 1.8 million Pennsylvanians applied for and were approved for mail-in or absentee ballots. That’s 17 times greater than the last presidential primary in 2016.

Some voting locations experienced delays given the extra precautions being taken to stop the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing and constant sanitation. Plus, it was the first time several counties used new voting machines.